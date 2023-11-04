Can we expect Sammy Blais lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

