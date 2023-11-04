How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (5-1) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on November 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Bulls.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Bulls Prediction
|Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Bulls Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
- Denver is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.
- The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets score are only one more point than the Bulls give up (112.2).
- Denver has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets posted 119.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).
- Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed in road games (115.3).
- The Nuggets made 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
