The Denver Nuggets (5-1) host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 216.5.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 216.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points in three of six games this season.

Denver's games this year have an average point total of 218.5, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored six times and won five of those games.

Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 3 50% 113.2 218.9 105.3 217.5 226.2 Bulls 4 66.7% 105.7 218.9 112.2 217.5 221.0

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 1.0 more point than the Bulls allow (112.2).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 3-3 0-0 1-5 Bulls 1-5 0-0 2-4

Nuggets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Nuggets Bulls 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 105.7 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 105.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.