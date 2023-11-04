The Denver Nuggets (5-1), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Chicago Bulls (2-4).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 105.3 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Bulls have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 105.7 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 112.2 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 218.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 217.5 points per game combined, one more point than this contest's total.

Denver is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has covered just once in six games with a spread this year.

Nuggets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +500 +275 - Bulls +12500 +5000 -

