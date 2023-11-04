Nikola Jokic NBA Player Preview vs. the Bulls - November 4
Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Below we will dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
- Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-106)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)
- Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)
Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per contest last year, seventh in the league.
- On the glass, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, 15th in the league in that category.
- The Bulls gave up 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).
- The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/8/2023
|35
|18
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|11/13/2022
|28
|8
|6
|14
|0
|0
|3
