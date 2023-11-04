Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Cornhuskers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 34.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-3)
|34.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-3)
|34.5
|-152
|+126
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
