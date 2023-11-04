Keith Mitchell is ready to compete in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Mitchell at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Mitchell Odds to Win: +4000

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Mitchell has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Mitchell has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Mitchell has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -4 280 0 17 3 4 $2.7M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Mitchell has had an average finish of 65th in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Mitchell has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

Mitchell last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 72 yards longer than the average course Mitchell has played in the past year (7,291 yards).

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was somewhat mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

Mitchell shot better than 35% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Mitchell fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the tournament average was 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Mitchell had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Mitchell had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that most recent tournament, Mitchell's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Mitchell ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Mitchell had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

