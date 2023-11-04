Will Justin Faulk light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Faulk has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

