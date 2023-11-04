The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Neighbours score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Neighbours has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Neighbours has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.