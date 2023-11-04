The Florida Gators (5-3) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Gators favored to win by 6 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-6) 49.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-6.5) 49.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Florida vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Florida has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Arkansas has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Florida & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Florida
To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
Arkansas
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

