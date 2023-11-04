Will Colton Parayko Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 4?
Can we anticipate Colton Parayko lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Parayko stats and insights
- Parayko has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Parayko has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
