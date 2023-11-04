Blues vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues knocked off the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-115)
|Canadiens (-105)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and lost.
- St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blues a 53.5% chance to win.
- In three of nine matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blues vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|18 (30th)
|Goals
|29 (19th)
|24 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (17th)
|1 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (12th)
|5 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (29th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues are ranked 30th in the league with 18 goals this season, an average of two per contest.
- On defense, the Blues are one of the best squads in NHL play, allowing 24 goals to rank eighth.
- Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 25th in the NHL.
