The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Blues 3, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)

Blues (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues are 4-4-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime games.

The three times this season the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

St. Louis has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blues have scored three or more goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.

In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

When it has outshot opponents, St. Louis is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-3-1 (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 30th 2.00 Goals Scored 2.90 20th 9th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.10 17th 31st 26.2 Shots 30.0 20th 24th 32.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 31st 32nd 3.70% Power Play % 20.00% 14th 16th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 75.00% 23rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.