Coming off a victory last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and BSMW to see the Canadiens attempt to hold off the Blues.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 24 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Blues' 18 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 23 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged two goals per game (18 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 9 3 4 7 11 8 53% Kevin Hayes 9 2 3 5 2 6 57.8% Jakub Vrana 7 1 3 4 1 2 0% Oskar Sundqvist 9 1 3 4 3 6 35.7% Kasperi Kapanen 9 1 3 4 1 6 37.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.1 goals per game (31 in total), 17th in the league.

The Canadiens' 29 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players