For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Robert Thomas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

Thomas has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Thomas has no points on the power play.

Thomas averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

