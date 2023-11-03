The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Denver is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 13th.

The Nuggets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Mavericks give up (113.5).

Denver has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 115.3.

The Nuggets drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries