As play in the Moselle Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Luca van Assche against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. van Assche currently has the fourth-best odds at +700 to win this tournament at Les Arenes de Metz.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Moselle Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

van Assche at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

van Assche's Next Match

van Assche will play Herbert in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 at 9:20 AM ET, after beating Stan Wawrinka in the last round 3-6, 7-6 (in a forfeit).

van Assche is currently listed at -185 to win his next match versus Herbert. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on van Assche? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

van Assche Stats

van Assche advanced past Wawrinka 3-6, 7-6 (retired) on Wednesday to reach the .

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, van Assche has gone 11-21 and has yet to win a title.

In nine hard-court tournaments over the past year, van Assche is 1-9 in matches.

In his 32 matches over the past year, across all court types, van Assche has averaged 25.9 games.

On hard courts, van Assche has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and 29.2 games per match.

Over the past year, van Assche has been victorious in 23.0% of his return games and 68.3% of his service games.

van Assche has won 19.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 69.0% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.