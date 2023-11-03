Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Does a bet on Hayes interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 15:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Hayes has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Hayes has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Hayes has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Hayes hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 4 2 Points 3 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

