Kasperi Kapanen and the St. Louis Blues will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Considering a wager on Kapanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

Kapanen has averaged 17:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In one of eight games this year, Kapanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of eight games this season, Kapanen has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Kapanen has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Kapanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Kapanen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are allowing 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

