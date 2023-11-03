Jakub Vrana and the St. Louis Blues will meet the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Enterprise Center. Looking to bet on Vrana's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jakub Vrana vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vrana Season Stats Insights

Vrana's plus-minus this season, in 9:33 per game on the ice, is +1.

Vrana has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

In two of six games this year Vrana has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of six contests this season, Vrana has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Vrana's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Vrana having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vrana Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 6 Games 1 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.