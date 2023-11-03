Christian Braun plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Braun, in his most recent game (November 1 loss against the Timberwolves), put up eight points and nine rebounds.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the league last season, conceding 114.1 points per game.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the league).

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest last year, best in the league in that category.

Christian Braun vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 27 6 3 4 1 0 0 12/6/2022 16 5 1 0 1 0 0 11/20/2022 16 5 4 0 1 0 1 11/18/2022 13 3 4 0 0 0 0

