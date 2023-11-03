The New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) -- who've won three in a row -- visit the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Blues vs Devils Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 2.9 goals per game (23 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Blues have 14 goals this season (1.8 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored just 14 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 8 2 4 6 10 7 53.4% Kasperi Kapanen 8 1 3 4 1 6 37.5% Oskar Sundqvist 8 1 2 3 3 5 36.8% Jakub Vrana 6 1 2 3 1 2 0% Jordan Kyrou 8 1 2 3 3 6 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Devils' 38 total goals (4.2 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals over that span.

Devils Key Players