The Minnesota Wild, with Matthew Boldy, take the ice Thursday versus the New Jersey Devils at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Boldy's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Boldy vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boldy Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Boldy averaged 18:16 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +1.

He had a goal in 23 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Boldy had an assist in 27 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Boldy has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Boldy Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

