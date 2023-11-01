In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Pavel Buchnevich to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Buchnevich has scored one goal on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.