The Omaha Mavericks women (2-6) will next be in action at home against the Peru State Bobcats, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Omaha games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Peru State H 3:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Texas Southern A 6:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 TCU A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Denver A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 South Dakota H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Eastern Washington A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Montana H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 North Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Dakota State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 South Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UMKC A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Oral Roberts H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Denver H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 North Dakota H 8:00 PM

Omaha's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Peru State Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Baxter Arena

Top Omaha players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aaliyah Stanley 8 12.0 3.4 0.9 0.9 0.0 45.3% (29-64) 57.1% (16-28)
Kennedi Grant 8 11.6 2.8 4.1 1.4 0.0 35.1% (33-94) 22.7% (5-22)
Grace Cave 8 10.1 3.5 3.1 1.5 0.3 42.2% (27-64) 37.5% (9-24)
Polina Nikulochkina 8 9.3 2.5 1.3 1.3 0.1 47.7% (21-44) 45.5% (5-11)
Katie Keitges 8 7.3 1.8 1.5 0.6 0.0 35.6% (21-59) 35.6% (16-45)

