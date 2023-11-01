It's not enough to simply be a fan of Omaha. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Mavericks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Omaha team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Grace Cave 6 10.0 3.3 3.0 1.2 0.3 Lucy Ghaifan 6 9.5 3.8 0.3 0.7 0.0 Polina Nikulochkina 6 9.5 2.3 1.2 0.8 0.2 Kennedi Grant 6 9.5 3.2 4.2 1.5 0.0 Aaliyah Stanley 6 8.3 3.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 Katie Keitges 6 7.2 1.8 2.0 0.7 0.0 Cora Olsen 6 6.5 4.2 0.5 0.8 0.0 Deanay Watson 6 6.5 2.8 0.5 1.0 0.0 Brooklyn Smith 5 3.0 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Alison Stephens 4 3.5 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.0

Omaha season stats

Omaha has only two wins (2-4) this season.

The Mavericks have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

When Omaha took down the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 229 in the RPI, on November 27 by a score of 87-79, it was its best victory of the year so far.

This season, the Mavericks haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Omaha has no games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Omaha games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 UIC H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Western Illinois A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Peru State H 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Texas Southern A 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 TCU A 7:30 PM

