Omaha's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Mavericks are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.
Upcoming Omaha games
Omaha's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Omaha players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Frankie Fidler
|10
|13.9
|4.6
|2.2
|1.2
|0.1
|41.0% (41-100)
|35.3% (12-34)
|Marquel Sutton
|10
|10.2
|5.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.1
|45.9% (39-85)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Tony Osburn
|10
|9.3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.9
|0.0
|48.5% (32-66)
|44.4% (24-54)
|Nick Davis
|10
|8.8
|4.8
|1.0
|0.7
|0.7
|51.5% (34-66)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Jaeden Marshall
|10
|8.1
|2.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|34.3% (23-67)
|24.3% (9-37)
