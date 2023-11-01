Omaha's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Mavericks are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

Upcoming Omaha games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Texas A&M-CC A 4:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Stetson H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Denver H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 South Dakota A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Northern Arizona H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Idaho State A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 North Dakota H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 South Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UMKC H 1:05 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Denver A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 North Dakota A 8:00 PM

Omaha's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: American Bank Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Omaha players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Frankie Fidler 10 13.9 4.6 2.2 1.2 0.1 41.0% (41-100) 35.3% (12-34)
Marquel Sutton 10 10.2 5.6 0.5 0.8 0.1 45.9% (39-85) 30.0% (3-10)
Tony Osburn 10 9.3 2.8 0.8 0.9 0.0 48.5% (32-66) 44.4% (24-54)
Nick Davis 10 8.8 4.8 1.0 0.7 0.7 51.5% (34-66) 0.0% (0-1)
Jaeden Marshall 10 8.1 2.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 34.3% (23-67) 24.3% (9-37)

