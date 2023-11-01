Omaha's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Mavericks are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

If you're looking to see the Omaha Mavericks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Omaha games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Omaha's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: American Bank Center

American Bank Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Omaha's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Omaha players

Shop for Omaha gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Frankie Fidler 10 13.9 4.6 2.2 1.2 0.1 41.0% (41-100) 35.3% (12-34) Marquel Sutton 10 10.2 5.6 0.5 0.8 0.1 45.9% (39-85) 30.0% (3-10) Tony Osburn 10 9.3 2.8 0.8 0.9 0.0 48.5% (32-66) 44.4% (24-54) Nick Davis 10 8.8 4.8 1.0 0.7 0.7 51.5% (34-66) 0.0% (0-1) Jaeden Marshall 10 8.1 2.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 34.3% (23-67) 24.3% (9-37)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.