Don't be a fickle fan of the Omaha Mavericks. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Omaha Mavericks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Omaha team leaders

Want to buy Frankie Fidler's jersey? Or another Omaha player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Frankie Fidler 8 14.4 5.1 2.1 1.1 0.1 Nick Davis 8 10.1 5.1 1.3 0.8 0.8 Tony Osburn 8 9.9 2.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 Marquel Sutton 8 8.1 4.8 0.6 0.8 0.1 Jaeden Marshall 8 8.0 2.3 0.8 0.4 0.0 JJ White 8 6.9 1.0 2.5 0.9 0.0 Grant Stubblefield 8 6.5 2.5 1.9 1.1 0.3 Marcel Bryant 8 4.9 1.5 0.4 0.6 0.1 Luke Jungers 7 4.4 2.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 Jamal Ambrose 7 1.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Omaha season stats

Omaha has a 4-4 record on the season so far.

The Mavericks are 3-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Omaha's best victory this season came against the William & Mary Tribe, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 301) in the RPI. Omaha took home the 89-83 win at a neutral site on November 16.

The Mavericks have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Omaha's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Mavericks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Omaha games

Check out the Mavericks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Bellevue (NE) H 1:05 PM Wed, Dec 6 Texas Tech A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Texas A&M-CC A 4:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Stetson H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM

Check out the Mavericks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.