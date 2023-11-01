How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Denver had a 45-15 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves ranked 23rd in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 18th.
- Last year, the Nuggets scored the same number of points per game that the Timberwolves allowed (115.8).
- Denver had a 38-4 record last season when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
- The Nuggets drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
