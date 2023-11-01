Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|223.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games last season went over this contest's total of 223.5 points 55 times.
- The average number of points in Denver's contests last season was 228.3, which is 4.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Denver went 45-37-0 ATS last season.
- Denver won 43 of the 61 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (70.5%).
- The Nuggets had a record of 40-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (75.5%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nuggets a 60.8% chance to win.
Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Nuggets vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than they did in away games (20-21-0) last season.
- In home games last season, the Nuggets went over the total 43.9% of the time (18 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 48.8% of games (20 of 41).
- Last season the Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game, which equals what the Timberwolves conceded.
- Denver had a 30-12 record versus the spread and were 38-4 overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-13
|26-16
|41-8
|30-13
