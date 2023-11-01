The Denver Nuggets (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games last season went over this contest's total of 223.5 points 55 times.
  • The average number of points in Denver's contests last season was 228.3, which is 4.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Denver went 45-37-0 ATS last season.
  • Denver won 43 of the 61 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (70.5%).
  • The Nuggets had a record of 40-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (75.5%).
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Nuggets a 60.8% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than they did in away games (20-21-0) last season.
  • In home games last season, the Nuggets went over the total 43.9% of the time (18 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 48.8% of games (20 of 41).
  • Last season the Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game, which equals what the Timberwolves conceded.
  • Denver had a 30-12 record versus the spread and were 38-4 overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

