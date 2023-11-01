The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) are welcoming in the Denver Nuggets (1-0) for a contest between Northwest Division rivals at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray collected 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. collected 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.8 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also drained 45.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He sank 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Nuggets 115.8 Points Avg. 115.8 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49% Field Goal % 50.4% 36.5% Three Point % 37.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.