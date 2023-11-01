Nebraska (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.

Nebraska's next matchup information

Opponent: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Top Nebraska players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alexis Markowski 9 17.2 9.6 0.7 0.6 0.3 53.3% (57-107) 17.4% (4-23) Jaz Shelley 9 14.0 3.4 4.4 1.9 0.3 41.2% (40-97) 35.8% (19-53) Natalie Potts 9 12.4 5.4 0.6 0.8 0.9 67.2% (45-67) 33.3% (6-18) Darian White 9 9.7 5.9 4.3 1.1 0.0 44.9% (31-69) 25.0% (3-12) Callin Hake 9 6.9 3.6 2.2 0.7 0.1 43.5% (20-46) 45.8% (11-24)

