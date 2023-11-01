Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Nebraska Cornhuskers! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Nebraska Cornhuskers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Nebraska team leaders

Want to buy Alexis Markowski's jersey? Or another Nebraska player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alexis Markowski 7 17.4 9.1 0.7 0.4 0.3 Natalie Potts 7 12.6 5.3 0.3 0.7 0.9 Jaz Shelley 7 12.1 2.9 3.0 2.0 0.3 Darian White 7 10.3 6.6 3.7 1.1 0.0 Callin Hake 7 7.1 3.3 1.9 0.7 0.0 Jessica Petrie 7 5.0 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 Logan Nissley 7 4.7 1.9 0.7 0.3 0.1 Kendall Moriarty 7 2.7 1.3 2.0 0.3 0.0 Annika Stewart 2 9.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 Kendall Coley 7 2.1 2.6 1.4 0.3 0.3

Nebraska season stats

This season, Nebraska has a 5-2 record so far.

The Cornhuskers are 3-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Nebraska's signature win this season came in a 71-52 victory on November 10 over the Wyoming Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 123) in the RPI.

The Cornhuskers have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Nebraska's 21 remaining games, three are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Cornhuskers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Nebraska games

Check out the Cornhuskers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Georgia Tech H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UNC Wilmington H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Michigan State A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Southern H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Kansas A 7:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Nebraska this season.

Check out the Cornhuskers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.