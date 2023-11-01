The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) will next play at home against the Michigan State Spartans, on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Nebraska games

Nebraska's next matchup information

Opponent: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Broadcast: BTN

Top Nebraska players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Brice Williams 9 14.0 4.8 2.6 0.8 0.7 45.6% (41-90) 41.2% (14-34) Rienk Mast 9 12.9 9.2 2.7 0.1 0.1 44.9% (40-89) 30.0% (9-30) Keisei Tominaga 7 13.9 2.1 0.7 0.7 0.0 47.1% (32-68) 34.2% (13-38) Juwan Gary 6 13.8 5.5 1.2 1.3 0.5 56.1% (32-57) 31.8% (7-22) Josiah Allick 9 6.8 5.6 1.1 0.6 0.3 40.5% (17-42) 22.2% (2-9)

