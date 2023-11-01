The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) will next play at home against the Michigan State Spartans, on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Nebraska games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Michigan State H 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Kansas State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 North Dakota H 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 South Carolina State H 7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Indiana H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Wisconsin A 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Purdue H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Iowa A 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Rutgers A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northwestern H 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Ohio State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Maryland A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Wisconsin H 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Illinois A 6:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Northwestern A 9:00 PM

Nebraska's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Michigan State Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Nebraska players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brice Williams 9 14.0 4.8 2.6 0.8 0.7 45.6% (41-90) 41.2% (14-34)
Rienk Mast 9 12.9 9.2 2.7 0.1 0.1 44.9% (40-89) 30.0% (9-30)
Keisei Tominaga 7 13.9 2.1 0.7 0.7 0.0 47.1% (32-68) 34.2% (13-38)
Juwan Gary 6 13.8 5.5 1.2 1.3 0.5 56.1% (32-57) 31.8% (7-22)
Josiah Allick 9 6.8 5.6 1.1 0.6 0.3 40.5% (17-42) 22.2% (2-9)

