Justin Faulk Game Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche - November 1
The St. Louis Blues, including Justin Faulk, take the ice Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Justin Faulk vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Faulk Season Stats Insights
- Faulk's plus-minus this season, in 23:01 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Faulk has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.
- Faulk has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.
- In one of seven games this season, Faulk has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- The implied probability that Faulk hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Faulk Stats vs. the Avalanche
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|7
|Games
|4
|1
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
