The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou included, will meet the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kyrou in the Blues-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou's plus-minus this season, in 19:07 per game on the ice, is -3.

In one of seven games this season, Kyrou has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of seven games this year, Kyrou has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Kyrou has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 4 3 Points 3 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

