You can see player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Marcus Semien and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 8:03 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (17-9) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 35th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 34 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 29 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Oct. 27 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 6.0 6 4 4 1 2 at Phillies Oct. 16 5.0 8 5 5 4 2 at Dodgers Oct. 9 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 at Brewers Oct. 4 6.0 5 2 2 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 31 2-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line so far this year.

Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 31 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

