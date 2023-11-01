A matchup at the Wyoming Cowgirls is coming up for the Creighton Bluejays women (6-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Creighton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Wyoming A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Marquette A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Drake A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 South Dakota State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 St. John's (NY) H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UConn H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 DePaul A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Butler H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Providence H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Villanova A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Georgetown A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Seton Hall H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Marquette H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Butler A 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Xavier A 7:00 PM

Creighton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wyoming Cowgirls
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Arena-Auditorium
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Creighton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lauren Jensen 7 18.1 5.0 2.7 1.6 0.0 44.0% (48-109) 27.3% (12-44)
Emma Ronsiek 7 16.4 6.6 2.0 1.0 1.0 46.0% (40-87) 47.8% (11-23)
Morgan Maly 7 16.3 6.3 2.9 0.4 0.4 42.4% (39-92) 35.3% (18-51)
Molly Mogensen 7 7.0 3.4 4.3 0.7 0.1 46.2% (18-39) 47.6% (10-21)
Mallory Brake 7 5.4 6.4 2.6 1.7 1.7 55.9% (19-34) 0.0% (0-4)

