A matchup at the Wyoming Cowgirls is coming up for the Creighton Bluejays women (6-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Creighton games
Creighton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wyoming Cowgirls
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Arena-Auditorium
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Creighton players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lauren Jensen
|7
|18.1
|5.0
|2.7
|1.6
|0.0
|44.0% (48-109)
|27.3% (12-44)
|Emma Ronsiek
|7
|16.4
|6.6
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|46.0% (40-87)
|47.8% (11-23)
|Morgan Maly
|7
|16.3
|6.3
|2.9
|0.4
|0.4
|42.4% (39-92)
|35.3% (18-51)
|Molly Mogensen
|7
|7.0
|3.4
|4.3
|0.7
|0.1
|46.2% (18-39)
|47.6% (10-21)
|Mallory Brake
|7
|5.4
|6.4
|2.6
|1.7
|1.7
|55.9% (19-34)
|0.0% (0-4)
