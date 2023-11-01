Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Avalanche on November 1, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Thomas' five points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has one goal and four assists in seven games.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 12 points in eight games (five goals and seven assists).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
