Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Thomas' five points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has one goal and four assists in seven games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2
at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6
at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2
vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2
vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

  • Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 12 points in eight games (five goals and seven assists).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5
at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2
at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5
vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3
vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 2 2 7

