When the Colorado Avalanche meet the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday (starting at 9:30 PM ET), Cale Makar and Jordan Kyrou will be two of the best players to watch.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas' one goal and four assists in seven contests give him five points on the season.

Kyrou's three points this season, including one goal and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, Oskar Sundqvist has scored one goal and contributed two assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of three.

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 63 saves and permitting six goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (26th in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen has been a major player for Colorado this season, collecting 12 points in eight games.

Makar has picked up nine points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's total of seven points is via four goals and three assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (0-0-0) has a zero goals against average and a 1.000% save percentage (first in league).

Blues vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 1.86 31st 6th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.71 9th 3rd 35 Shots 24.7 31st 5th 28.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 26th 15th 18.75% Power Play % 4.76% 32nd 3rd 93.75% Penalty Kill % 80% 14th

