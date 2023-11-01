The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2. The Avalanche fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Wednesday's matchup.

Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blues 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 3-3-1 overall record.

Across the two games this season the Blues finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored three or more goals two times and won each of those games.

In the only game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 1.86 31st 6th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.71 9th 3rd 35 Shots 24.7 31st 5th 28.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 26th 15th 18.75% Power Play % 4.76% 32nd 3rd 93.75% Penalty Kill % 80% 14th

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

