How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Jazz Prediction
|Nuggets vs Jazz Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Denver had a 45-15 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Jazz ranked fifth.
- Last year, the Nuggets put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Jazz gave up (118).
- Denver went 33-4 last season when scoring more than 118 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).
- In 2022-23, Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 115.3.
- The Nuggets sunk 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jay Huff
|Out
|Rib
