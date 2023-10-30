Nuggets vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - October 30
The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for their Monday, October 30 game against the Utah Jazz (1-2) at Ball Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jay Huff
|C
|Out
|Rib
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Questionable (Wrist)
Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and KJZZ
Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|230.5
