When Travis Kelce hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 8 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Kelce has 48 catches on 59 targets, with a team-high 525 yards receiving (87.5 per game) and four TDs.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in four of six games this year, but no games with more than one.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1

