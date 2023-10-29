Travis Kelce will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Kelce has a team-best 525-yard year thus far (87.5 yards per game), with four touchdowns. He has reeled in 48 balls on 59 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kelce and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kelce vs. the Broncos

Kelce vs the Broncos (since 2021): 5 GP / 59.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 59.8 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 257.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have the No. 32 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 16 this season (2.3 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 76.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kelce with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this season.

Kelce has been targeted on 59 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (21.7% target share).

He has 525 receiving yards on 59 targets to rank 30th in league play with 8.9 yards per target.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in four of six games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has four total touchdowns this season (21.1% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Kelce has been targeted nine times in the red zone (20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 12 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 9 REC / 124 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 10 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.