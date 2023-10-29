With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Skyy Moore a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has collected 160 yards receiving (22.9 per game) and one TD, hauling in 13 balls out of 24 targets this year.

In one of seven games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0

