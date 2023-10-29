All of Patrick Mahomes II's stats can be found on this page.

Mahomes' season stats include 2,017 passing yards (288.1 per game). He is 185-for-266 (69.5%), with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 33 carries for 214 yards.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status:

Reported Injury: Illness

Week 8 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mahomes 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 185 266 69.5% 2,017 15 6 7.6 33 214 0

Mahomes Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0

