Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson in Week 8: Chiefs vs. Broncos Preview, Stats
The October 29 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) and Denver Broncos (2-5) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Patrick Mahomes II and Russell Wilson leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the important details below.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson Matchup
|Patrick Mahomes II
|2023 Stats
|Russell Wilson
|7
|Games Played
|7
|69.5%
|Completion %
|66.4%
|2,017 (288.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,499 (214.1)
|15
|Touchdowns
|13
|6
|Interceptions
|4
|214 (30.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|171 (24.4)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Patrick Mahomes II Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 274.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
Broncos Defensive Stats
- The Broncos' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 217 points allowed (31 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,802 passing yards allowed (257.4 per game).
- Against the run, the Broncos rank 32nd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 167.3, and they rank 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
- On defense, Denver is 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.5%. It is 20th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.2%.
Russell Wilson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 205.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chiefs Defensive Stats
