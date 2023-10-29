Northwest Division foes face one another when the Denver Nuggets (2-0) travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at Paycom Center, beginning on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and ALT

BSOK and ALT Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-1.5) 228.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game last season, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allowed 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Thunder averaged 117.5 points per game last season (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.4 per contest (19th in the NBA). They had a +89 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams combined to score 233.3 points per game last season, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams scored 228.9 combined points per game last year, 0.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Denver won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Oklahoma City won 47 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Nuggets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +250 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

