The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 108-104 win over the Grizzlies, Porter tallied nine points and 13 rebounds.

Now let's dig into Porter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

On the glass, the Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds per contest last season, worst in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Thunder gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the league last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2022 29 11 6 2 3 0 0 10/22/2022 28 22 6 1 5 1 1

